Paathirathri writer Shaji Maraad: Cops are not superheroes, just trained experts

I was always interested in cinema and used to write and direct amateur plays in school. Even after joining the force, I told myself that I should pursue my film dreams at least after retiring from service. Fortunately, I didn't have to wait that long. We used to have a wall magazine in the Kottayam Armed Reserve (AR) camp where writings and other artwork by policemen would be published. Some of us, including Shahi (Kabir), Nidhish (co-writer of Ela Veezha Poonchira), and I, were actively involved in it. On the magazine's first anniversary, we decided to make a short film, which Shahi wrote and directed. Abrid Shine happened to see my performance in it and offered me a role in Action Hero Biju. That opened the doors, and I started taking up minor roles, mostly to observe the directors' craft and scene choreography. I've done over 25 films now.