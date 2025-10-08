Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier to headline a new film

Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier are set to headline a new film that marks the directorial debut of Renjit Varma, who previously co-wrote Vipin Das’ 2022 thriller Antakshari. The yet-to-be-titled project will see the lead actors sharing the screen for the third time after How Old Are You? (2014), which marked Manju’s comeback after a 15-year hiatus, and Vettah (2016).
The upcoming film, produced by V&V Global Productions, was officially announced on Tuesday. Renjit, who also served as an assistant director on Nithish Sahadev’s Falimy, shared the news through his social media handles. He posted a photo featuring himself with Kunchacko Boban, Nithish Sahadev and others, adding that the film’s title will be revealed soon. Details regarding the project’s plot, genre, supporting cast and technical crew remain under wraps.
Kunchacko Boban also has various other projects in different stages of production. It includes Mahesh Narayanan's multistarrer Patriot, alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal, Officer On Duty filmmaker Jithu Ashraf's sophomore directorial, editor Kiran Das' directorial debut and Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, which reunites him with Nna Thaan Case Kodu director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.
Manju Warrier was last seen in Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.