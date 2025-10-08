Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier to headline a new film

The upcoming film, produced by V&V Global Productions, was officially announced on Tuesday. Renjit, who also served as an assistant director on Nithish Sahadev’s Falimy, shared the news through his social media handles. He posted a photo featuring himself with Kunchacko Boban, Nithish Sahadev and others, adding that the film’s title will be revealed soon. Details regarding the project’s plot, genre, supporting cast and technical crew remain under wraps.