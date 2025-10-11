Avihitham Movie Review: A smart, steady satire that observes more than it innovates

While Vrinda Menon lends Nirmala quiet dignity, Ammini Chandralayam as Nirmala’s mother-in-law Sarojiniyamma steals every scene with her sharp wit and lived-in humour. The performance resonates most in moments where she captures the quiet exasperation of women, remarking how her husband Madhavan and their sons come and go without notice, assuming the women will always be there to serve. In a standout moment, as Murali leaves the house in the morning, she delivers a perfectly timed quip, asking, “Check out aano?” as if he were leaving a hotel, before adding with a dry bite, “Raathri varunnu, raavile povunnu.” These small moments ground the film’s satire in lived truth, and Ammini’s presence gives the story its most honest and memorable voice, especially in its climax.