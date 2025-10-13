Mohanlal's Vrusshabha locks new release date

Vrusshabha has music by Sam CS and dialogues penned by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik. Its technical crew also includes Resul Pookutty heading the sound department, Antony Samson as the cinematographer, KM Prakash as the editor, Nanditha Singh and Mohan B Kere as the production designers, and Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil as the stunt choreographers.