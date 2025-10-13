Mohanlal's Vrusshabha locks new release date

Mohanlal's multilingual period epic Vrusshabha, slated for Diwali release this month, has been pushed to November 6. It is directed by Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore, noted for directing films like Victory, Adyaksha, Ranna and Pogaru.
The earlier-released teaser of Vrusshabha hints at a father-son drama set across two timelines. Mohanlal supposedly plays a king in the period storyline of the film. It also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zara Khan, and Srikanth Meka. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.
Vrusshabha has music by Sam CS and dialogues penned by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik. Its technical crew also includes Resul Pookutty heading the sound department, Antony Samson as the cinematographer, KM Prakash as the editor, Nanditha Singh and Mohan B Kere as the production designers, and Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil as the stunt choreographers.
Mohanlal is currently shooting for Drishyam 3, the upcoming instalment in the Drishyam franchise. Jeethu Joseph returns to direct the film, which also brings back Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in the cast. Mohanlal is also reuniting with Mammootty after over a decade in Mahesh Narayanan's ambitious multistarrer, Patriot.