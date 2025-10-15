Hansal Mehta to back Lijo Jose Pellissery’s romance-drama; AR Rahman to give music

Widely regarded as one of the inventive voices in Indian cinema, Lijo has earned global acclaim for films like Angamaly Diaries (2017), Jallikkattu (2019), Ee. Ma. Yau (2018) and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022), among others. "To bring together Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for this film feels nothing short of momentous," said Sahil Saigal, Partner at True Story Films. "We look forward to beginning production later this year and sharing the magic that Lijo and ARR, along with a stellar team, will bring to audiences.”