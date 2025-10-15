Hansal Mehta to back Lijo Jose Pellissery’s romance-drama; AR Rahman to give music

Director Hansal Mehta will be producing Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s romance-drama under his True Story Films banner. Also backed by Amen Movie Monsatery, the film will have original score and songs by AR Rahman.
Penned by Karan Vyas and Lijo, the film “promises to be a lyrical exploration of love, longing, and the fragile complexities of human connection.”
While the casting for the film is still on, a Filmfare report stated that it will feature Zahaan Kapoor in the lead. Other previous reports have also stated that Vir Hirani, son of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, will be making his debut with the film.
Widely regarded as one of the inventive voices in Indian cinema, Lijo has earned global acclaim for films like Angamaly Diaries (2017), Jallikkattu (2019), Ee. Ma. Yau (2018) and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022), among others. "To bring together Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for this film feels nothing short of momentous," said Sahil Saigal, Partner at True Story Films. "We look forward to beginning production later this year and sharing the magic that Lijo and ARR, along with a stellar team, will bring to audiences.”
Hailing Lijo’s vision, Rahman said “He is a revelation to cinema. Working with Hansal has been a delight, and I’m eager to see what the three of us create together,”
The film reunites Rahman with Hansal after the series Gandhi. The show has been adapted from the books of renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha: Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World.
Headlined by Pratik Gandhi, the series will also feature Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and Harry Potter star Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield. The show is touted to have three seasons which will track Gandhi's journey from 1888 through 1947. The first season is dedicated to the years 1888 to 1915, while subsequent seasons will cover 1915 to 1932 and finally, 1932 to 1947.