The Pet Detective co-writer Jai Vishnu: Animals cooperated as much as the humans

Though Sharaf previously backed the critically acclaimed film Chavittu, The Pet Detective is his first mainstream production. After having worked with him in close quarters, both as a writer and executive producer, Jai is all praise for Sharaf, the producer. "It's a blessing to have a producer like him. I might have written something with all the budget constraints in mind, but he would encourage us to think bigger and not limit ourselves. There were no compromises at any point, be it with the locations or technical support. If the scene demanded a Phantom camera, he would ask us to go for it without any second thought. He had a fair idea of his market potential, but he was always ready to spend more. Since this is also his first commercial production, he was very particular about how the film should look."