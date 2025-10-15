Malayalam

First look of Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj's Merri Boys out

Directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen, the Aiswarya Raj-starrer Merri Boys' production is set to commence on October 12
Aiswarya Raj (L), Announcement poster of Merri Boys (R)
The upcoming Malayalam film Merri Boys' first look featuring four young women was released on Thursday. Curiously, the faces in the poster remain hidden. Directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, the film's production is set to commence on October 12 with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi.

Mahesh Maanas has written the story, which is about a bunch of youngsters and their contemporary relationships. While the film has a largely fresh cast, Aiswarya Raj, who impressed with her debut outing as one of the antagonists in Officer On Duty, plays the titular role of Merri.

Sreeprasad Chandran, also a newcomer, pens the screenplay and dialogues. Music is by Sam C S, while cinematography and editing are handled by Faiz Siddik and Akash Joseph Varghese.

Meanwhile, Listin is also backing Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval's Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, headlined by Kunchacko Boban, and Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl, directed by Garudan-fame Arun Varma.

