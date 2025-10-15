Malayalam

Sharafudheen's next titled Madhuvidhu; first look out

Madhuvidhu, directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, also marks the acting debut of Kalyani Panicker, daughter of veteran actor Bindu Panicker
Madhuvidhu first look poster
Sharafudheen’s new film, directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, has been titled Madhuvidhu. Its first look features the actor with Kalyani Panicker, the daughter of veteran actor Bindu Panicker.

Kalyani, noted for her dancing skills on social media, is making her debut with this film. She was earlier supposed to make her cinema entry in 2023 with the Mohanlal-Joshiy film Rambaan, which eventually got dropped.

First look and title of Sharafudheen’s next set to be unveiled

Madhuvidhu also stars Jagadish, Azees Nedumangad, Saikumar, Sreejaya, Amal Jose, Sanju Madhu, and others. The film, billed as a fun family entertainer, is scripted jointly by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. While the former co-wrote Mammootty’s Shylock, Jai Vishnu is one of the writers of Madhura Manohara Moham and the upcoming The Pet Detective, both starring Sharafudheen.

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, Madhuvidhu is the company’s twelfth production venture. The banner has previously backed films such as Ponman, Sarkeet, and Gaganachari. Madhuvidhu also has Santhakumar and Malavika Krishnadas serving as the co-producers.

Sharafudheen-Anupama Parameswaran's The Pet Detective gets a new release window

Music for the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The technical team includes cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, editor Christy Sebastian, and art director Ouseph John.

