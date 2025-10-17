Paathirathri Movie Review: This crime drama struggles to shine beyond its performances

To give credit where it's due, both Jancy and Hareesh are well-written characters with specific arcs. When we first see them, they are both on the verge of separation from their respective married lives. Hareesh's hatred for his wife spills over in his attitude towards other women, especially Jancy, whom he calls Jancy Rani. Navya excels, perhaps her best performance since her comeback film Oruthee, in which almost the entire second half is devoted to her character literally running around in desperation. Navya does a lot of running in Paathirathri as well, with her attitude and body language aptly conveying the sincerity and commitment of a person new to the job. But in the face of adversity, the same person is terrified and clueless. On the contrary, Soubin's Hareesh is more seasoned and worn out. He is unshaken even when cornered, often schooling Jancy to "think and act like cops". The evolving dynamics between these two and how they gradually get along to work together towards a common goal is deftly written and performed.