Lukman's Athibheekara Kaamukan gets release date

Lukman Avaran's new film, Athibheekara Kaamukan, will be hitting screens on November 14. The release date was officially announced on Wednesday, accompanied by a poster featuring Lukman and the female lead, Drishya Raghunath, who is noted for her role in Omar Lulu's Happy Wedding.
Athibheekara Kaamukan is directed by CC Nithin and Gautham Thaniyil. The former made his directorial debut in 2023 with Corona Dhavan, also starring Lukman.
The upcoming film, a romantic comedy, is scripted by Sujai Mohanraj. The cast also includes Manohari Joy, Ashwin, and Karthik in prominent roles. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Produced under the banners of Pink Bison Studios and Etcetera Entertainments, the film was shot extensively in Palakkad, Nelliampathy, and Kodaikanal. Cinematographer Sreeram Chandrasekaran, editor Ajeesh Anand, and music director Bibin Ashok are part of the technical team.
Lukman, last seen in Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham director Muhashin's Vala, is also part of Asif Ali's Tiki Taka and Bombay Positive, directed by Jeevan Kottayi.