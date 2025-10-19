Lukman's Athibheekara Kaamukan gets release date

The upcoming film, a romantic comedy, is scripted by Sujai Mohanraj. The cast also includes Manohari Joy, Ashwin, and Karthik in prominent roles. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Produced under the banners of Pink Bison Studios and Etcetera Entertainments, the film was shot extensively in Palakkad, Nelliampathy, and Kodaikanal. Cinematographer Sreeram Chandrasekaran, editor Ajeesh Anand, and music director Bibin Ashok are part of the technical team.