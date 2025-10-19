Malayalam

Kayadu Lohar completes filming for Palli Chatambi

Palli Chatambi stars Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, and is directed by Dijo Jose Antony
Kayadu Lohar (C) with Tovino Thomas and the crew of Pallichatambi
Director Dijo Jose Antony took to social media to announce that Kayadu Lohar has completed filming for Palli Chatambi. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Writing on his Instagram handle the director wrote, "Our star Kayadu Lohar completes her journey in Pallichatambi. A performer, a powerhouse, and the heart of our story. Thank you, Kayadu for bringing so much soul, laughter, and magic to every frame. You made this journey unforgettable."

The cast of the film also includes Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi and Vinod Kedamangalam.

Kayadu Lohar is meanwhile awaiting the release of Funky. The Telugu film is directed by KV Anudeep and has Vishwak Sen headlining the cast. Kayadu will essay the role of Chitra in the film.

Funky teaser: Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV promise a meta laugh riot
Dijo Jose Antony
Palli Chattambi
Kayadu Lohar

