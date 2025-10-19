Kayadu Lohar completes filming for Palli Chatambi

Director Dijo Jose Antony took to social media to announce that Kayadu Lohar has completed filming for Palli Chatambi. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead.
Writing on his Instagram handle the director wrote, "Our star Kayadu Lohar completes her journey in Pallichatambi. A performer, a powerhouse, and the heart of our story. Thank you, Kayadu for bringing so much soul, laughter, and magic to every frame. You made this journey unforgettable."
The cast of the film also includes Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi and Vinod Kedamangalam.
Kayadu Lohar is meanwhile awaiting the release of Funky. The Telugu film is directed by KV Anudeep and has Vishwak Sen headlining the cast. Kayadu will essay the role of Chitra in the film.