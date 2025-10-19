Malayalam

Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose to lead editor Manu Antony's directorial debut

Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose's film, jointly scripted by Manu Antony and Geetartha AR, began production in Kozhikode on Friday
Pooja ceremony of editor Manu Antony's directorial debut, headlined by Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose
Pooja ceremony of editor Manu Antony's directorial debut, headlined by Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose will headline a new Malayalam film that marks the directorial debut of editor Manu Antony. The film, scripted by Manu and Geetartha AR, began production in Kozhikode on Friday with a traditional pooja ceremony, attended by the cast and crew.

The project is jointly produced by Soubin and Shawn Antony’s Parava Films, along with Aashiq Abu’s OPM Cinemas, marking the first collaboration between the two production houses following the blockbuster Manjummel Boys and the superhit Rifle Club, respectively.

Aashiq also serves as the cinematographer, with music composed by Gopikrishnan P N of Drumyuga, better known by his indie moniker 6091. The upcoming film, edited by Manu himself, has production design by Ajayan Chalissery and art direction by Midhun Chalissery. Further details regarding its title, genre and release are expected in the coming weeks.

Beyond Monica: Here are four times Soubin Shahir danced his way into our hearts

As an editor, Manu Antony has worked on notable films including Pani, Iratta, Padmini and Christy. In 2016, he also directed a well-received short film titled Vicky.

Soubin Shahir
Aashiq Abu
Lijomol Jose
Manu Antony

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com