Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose to lead editor Manu Antony's directorial debut

Soubin Shahir and Lijomol Jose will headline a new Malayalam film that marks the directorial debut of editor Manu Antony. The film, scripted by Manu and Geetartha AR, began production in Kozhikode on Friday with a traditional pooja ceremony, attended by the cast and crew.
The project is jointly produced by Soubin and Shawn Antony’s Parava Films, along with Aashiq Abu’s OPM Cinemas, marking the first collaboration between the two production houses following the blockbuster Manjummel Boys and the superhit Rifle Club, respectively.
Aashiq also serves as the cinematographer, with music composed by Gopikrishnan P N of Drumyuga, better known by his indie moniker 6091. The upcoming film, edited by Manu himself, has production design by Ajayan Chalissery and art direction by Midhun Chalissery. Further details regarding its title, genre and release are expected in the coming weeks.