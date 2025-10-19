The Pet Detective Movie Review: Sharaf U Dheen shines in a chaotic yet amusing comic caper

Praneesh Vijayan and co-writer Jai Vishnu clearly know that their story works best when it feels like a comic strip, full of exaggeration, quick detours, and absurd turns. Even the gangsters and smugglers come across as more foolish than frightening, keeping the film’s tone light. The standout sequence is the sprawling finale set in a water-themed park, where cops, crooks, and everyone in between crash into one another in a carefully staged storm of confusion. It plays like a warm tribute to Priyadarshan’s classic climaxes, filled with mistaken identities, collapsing props, and spirited slapstick, even though it never quite reaches the high of those vintage finales.