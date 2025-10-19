Theatre: The Myth of Reality Movie Review: Plagued by an excess of ideas

The initial stretch showing how much Meera and her mother believe in their family’s traditions is key to the central events of the film and the mythical climax that follows. However, the biggest drawback of Theatre: The Myth of Reality is the laborious middle stretch, showing how a more evolved part of society contributes to Meera’s treatment. The ‘Save Meera Campaign’ goes on and on to the point that it drives both the protagonists and the audience insane. The focus keeps shifting from the medical professionals’ desperate attempt to save the woman and the vlogger’s (Dain Davis) efforts to accrue the exorbitant amount required for her treatment. In between, Sajin also shows us footage of television channels asking Meera’s villagers about her and her once-privileged family. It does not help that Sajin has cast an actor more known for his comic timing for a role that requires a bit more gravitas. Dain Davis has a likable presence as vlogger Manoj, but he struggles to emote at one of the film’s key moments. As a result, the film never really allows you to form any sort of emotional connection with any of the main characters or guides us to confront its harsh truths. It is perhaps necessary to keep the two protagonists at a distance for the story to work, but the film’s failure to allow us better access to their inner lives significantly undermines its impact.