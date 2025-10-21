Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’ to release worldwide on November 14

NEW DELHI: Kaantha, featuring Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 November.
Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of The Hunt for Veerappan fame, the film is produced under Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s banner, Spirit Media.
The film stars Salmaan alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani Pillaiyar. The makers announced the release date via a post on their official X handle on Monday.
“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from 14th NOVEMBER! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production,” read the caption.
Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha is described as a cinematic journey exploring the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a transformative period in history. The narrative follows a filmmaker navigating a complicated friendship with his protégé, a rising movie star, as creative differences emerge during the making of a new film.
The music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, with Saikrishna Gadwal and Sujai James serving as executive producers.
The film was previously scheduled for release on 12 September.