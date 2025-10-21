Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’ to release worldwide on November 14

“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from 14th NOVEMBER! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production,” read the caption.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha is described as a cinematic journey exploring the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a transformative period in history. The narrative follows a filmmaker navigating a complicated friendship with his protégé, a rising movie star, as creative differences emerge during the making of a new film.

The music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar, with Saikrishna Gadwal and Sujai James serving as executive producers.

The film was previously scheduled for release on 12 September.