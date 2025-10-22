Shamla Hamza: We didn’t want Feminichi Fathima to feel heavy or moralising

Looking back, Shamla still speaks of the film’s first IFFK screening with disbelief. “We never expected it to be selected in the International Competition section in the first place. All we wanted was at least a normal screening so it reaches audiences. After the show, people hugged us and shared their stories. It was beautiful to see how everyone, from students to older women, found a piece of themselves in Fathima.” Some responses, she says, were especially moving. “Several men told us they had behaved like Ashraf (Fathima's husband) and that they had realised how wrong it was. That’s when I understood the film was already starting to make a difference.”