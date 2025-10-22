Parvathy Thiruvothu wraps shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer i, Nobody, pens heartfelt note

The actor also thanked producer Supriya Menon for backing i, Nobody and credited the unit for making her work easier. “Thank you for producing this mighty urgent story… Thank you to the whole team that made it easy for me to show up to my best capacity every day on set,” she added. The film marks Parvathy’s fifth collaboration with Prithviraj after City of God, Ennu Ninte Moideen, My Story and Koode.