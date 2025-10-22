Parvathy Thiruvothu wraps shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer i, Nobody, pens heartfelt note

Parvathy Thiruvothu has completed shooting her portions for the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer i, Nobody. The actor announced the same on Sunday through social media, sharing a set of images from the last day of shoot featuring co-star Prithviraj and the film's director Nissam Basheer.
Parvathy, in her heartfelt note, said she does not take for granted the chance to work on films that strive to tell serious human stories. “Never once taking for granted the opportunities to be part of teams that come together to tell compelling, human stories,” she wrote, calling it a “heart-warming last day on the sets”.
She further reflected on reuniting with Prithviraj and on the collaborative nature of the process, noting that the film was built through close creative exchange. “Another one in the can with Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Nissam Basheer leading the way and Sameer Abdul the writer eagerly collaborating and creating the characters every step along the way.”
The actor also thanked producer Supriya Menon for backing i, Nobody and credited the unit for making her work easier. “Thank you for producing this mighty urgent story… Thank you to the whole team that made it easy for me to show up to my best capacity every day on set,” she added. The film marks Parvathy’s fifth collaboration with Prithviraj after City of God, Ennu Ninte Moideen, My Story and Koode.
i, Nobody brings director Nissam and writer Sameer together once again after their widely appreciated 2022 Mammootty-starrer Rorschach. Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainments are jointly backing the upcoming film. On the technical front, it has Maharaja cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman, Animal music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar and editor Ramees MB.
Meanwhile, Parvathy also has Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, in which she is set to play the role of a cop for the first time in Malayalam. Additionally, the Uyare actor is also part of Prime Video's Hindi web series Storm, produced by Hrithik Roshan.