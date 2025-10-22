Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi goes on floors

Athiradi marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who co-wrote Minnal Murali and Padayottam. He scripts the film with Paulson Skaria, the co-writer of Neymar and Kaathal - The Core. The new project also marks the maiden production of two new banners, Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr Ananthu Entertainment, the latter headed by the founder and CEO of Xylem Learning.