Althaf Salim-starrer Innocent gets a release date

The makers of the Althaf Salim-starrer Innocent have announced that the upcoming comedy entertainer will now release on November 7. Earlier, the film was slated as an October release. The new update was shared on Tuesday through social media, unveiling a set of posters featuring Althaf and co-actor Anna Prasad running along a beach, styled like a save-the-date shoot of an engaged couple.
Innocent, directed by debutant Satheesh Thanvi, reunites Althaf and Anarkali Marikar after last year’s Mandakini. Set against bureaucratic red tape and the quirks of everyday life, the new film also marks the Malayalam debut of Tanzanian social media personality Kili Paul. The cast further includes Joemon Jyothir, Azees Nedumangad, Mithun, Noby, Lakshmi Sanju, Vineeth Thattil, Aswin Vijayan and Unni Lalu.
The story of Innocent is penned by Shihab Karunagappally, with the screenplay and dialogues credited to Shihab, Sarji Vijayan and Satheesh. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Riyas K Badhar and music director Jay Stellar. It is produced by M Sreeraj AKD under the banner of Elements of Cinema, with Anju Sreeraj as co-producer. Najumuddeen, Dixon Poduthas, and filmmakers G Marthandan and Ajay Vasudev serve as executive producers.