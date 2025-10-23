Suresh Peters: Tamil considered me a pop singer, Malayalam rescued me

I had sung in ads in a Michael Jackson style, but never in Tamil. 'Chikku Bukku Rayile' was the first. Rahman knew my delivery would not resemble anyone else. I sang it thrice. The first time was only a metronome and shruti, so you are singing blind, with no groove or guitar to lean on. He built the arrangement after the voice. The second pass had a few hints, but I still did not know there was a sax in the song until the third take. By then, both the tune and my confidence were firmly in place. Rahman’s patience is his real genius. I did not know then what that song would go on to do for me until the film came out.