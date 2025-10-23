Joju George is Samuel Joseph in Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan

On the occasion of Joju George’s birthday, the makers of Jeethu Joseph’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan unveiled the actor’s character poster as Samuel Joseph on Wednesday. The film also features Biju Menon in the lead as Antony Xavier. It is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed the 2018 film Koodasha.
In the new poster of Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Joju is seen wearing a mundu and a formal shirt, sporting spectacles and his trademark beard. With a piercing gaze, he is seated on a ledge with misty green hills stretching out behind him. The makers have captioned the poster, “Everything lies in that look.”
Described as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, the upcoming film carries the tagline “Confession of a broken soul”. It also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame K R Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories and Cineholix. On the technical side, the film reunites Jeethu with cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak V S and composer Vishnu Shyam, all three of whom previously collaborated with the filmmaker on the Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali starrer Mirage.
Meanwhile, Joju also has debutant Safar Sanal's Aasha, alongside Urvashi, and Shaji Kailas' Varavu as part of his upcoming lineup.