Makers of Aasha unveil Joju George’s first look on his birthday

The makers of the Joju George-Urvashi starrer Aasha on Friday unveiled a new poster from the film to celebrate Joju’s birthday, revealing the actor’s first look. In the poster, Joju appears with his trademark beard and an intense gaze. The release of the new poster follows the earlier reveal of Urvashi’s look last month.
Aasha marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues along with Joju and Pani actor Ramesh Girija. Safar and Ramesh had previously collaborated on the screenplay of Joju’s 2022 film Peace.
Aasha also features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith, it is being shot in Kalady and the surrounding regions. The technical team comprises Madhu Neelakandan as cinematographer, Midhun Mukundan as composer, and Shan Mohammed as editor. Aasha is planned for release in five languages.