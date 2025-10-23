Varavu first look unveiled on Joju George’s birthday

The first-look poster of Varavu, the upcoming Joju George-Shaji Kailas film, was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Joju’s birthday. The poster, carrying the tagline "Game of Survival," shows the actor’s eye glaring intensely through the shattered glass of a jeep windscreen.
Varavu marks the first collaboration between Joju and veteran filmmaker Shaji. Written by AK Sajan, the action-packed survival thriller is set in the high ranges and follows Polachan, also known as Poly, a wealthy planter who returns to his roots to settle long-standing scores. The makers have stated that Vani Viswanath will feature in action sequences alongside Joju.
The film’s ensemble cast also includes Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Sukanya, Baburaj, Vincy Aloshious, Saniya Iyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kurian, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala and Radhika Radhakrishnan. On the technical front, it has cinematography by S Saravanan, editing by Shameer Muhammed, music by Sam C S and art direction by Sabu Ram. The action is choreographed by Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabhu, Stunt Silva, Kanal Kannan and Jackie Johnson.
Varavu is produced by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions, with Jomy Joseph serving as co-producer. Filming is planned to be completed over 70 days across Munnar, Marayoor, Theni and Kottayam.