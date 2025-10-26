Vrusshabha director Nanda Kishore: Ganesha and Narasimha are our X-Men

I'm a big fan of history. We have 3,000 years of history. There are no epic stories that aren't borrowed from the Mahabharata, Ramayana, Gita, or the Bible. You will get each and every character from there. If you say Superman, we have got Hanuman. If you talk about mutants, we have got Ganesha and Narasimha. They are our X-Men. Everybody is taking something or the other from our history, so why not us? I read a lot, but I don't take much time to write. Once the idea comes, by God's grace, everything happens fast. I won't tell you that it took me two or three years, because it'd be a lie. I travelled for 3-4 months with the idea, and by then, the film was ready in my head.