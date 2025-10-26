Mammootty-Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval confirms release date

Mammootty and Vinayakan's Kalamkaval will hit theatres on November 27, confirmed the makers on Thursday. The announcement was made by unveiling a new poster featuring the two actors. It marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who earlier wrote the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.
Kalamkaval reportedly features Mammootty as a morally grey figure opposite Vinayakan's cop character, with Jibin Gopinath playing a key supporting role. The film is jointly scripted by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, music by Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Mujeeb Majeed, and production design by Shajie Naduvil.
Kalamkaval is backed by Mammootty Kampany, with distribution in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. The film was recently censored with a U/A 16+ certificate.
Meanwhile, Mammootty has completed the UK schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's ambitious multistarrer Patriot, co-starring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. The film, expected to be wrapped up in December, is eyeing a Vishu 2026 release.