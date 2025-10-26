Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Movie Review: A panic tale without a pulse

We enter this world through Shyam, a college student on holiday, his two friends Rajesh and Kannan, and Shyam's girlfriend Dhanya. The trio of friends first dismiss the rumour as a joke and later get pulled into an effort to trap the threat. The screenplay nests a personal fear inside a collective one. Shyam is secretly terrified of the dark because of an incident from childhood involving a relative named Chothi. This could have been the film’s most fertile idea, since his arc is tied to the village's panic that takes place almost entirely after sundown. The setup recalls something like Detective Ujjwalan, where a community circles around a danger. That resemblance also exposes the same flaw as in the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer. The antagonist in Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is barely conceived. There is no psychological weight to the actions. For a film built on fear the source of fear has no spine.