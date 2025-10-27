Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy to reunite after Thudarum

Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy are set to reunite after the massive sucess of this year's Thudarum. The announcement was made by Thudarum producer M Renjith at the film's success celebration event held on Saturday.
Renjith confirmed the project when asked what gift he is planning to give Tharun for delivering such a huge hit. The producer immediately replied that the best gift he could offer Tharun is another film with Mohanlal. It is learnt that the director will start working on it after the completion of his already announced projects, Torpedo and Operation Cambodia.
Thudarum, which hit screens in April, was initially publicised by the makers as a low-key family drama, but turned out to be an emotional revenge story. The film was celebrated for Mohanlal's strong return to form, with Prakash Varma's terrific turn as the antagonist also getting widespread appreciation. It eventually grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office, with around ₹100 crore coming from Kerala's theatres alone. Binu Pappu, Shobhana, Farhaan Faasil, Thomas Mathew and Bharathiraja also played important roles in it.
Following the success of Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy had announced Torpedo as his immediate next. This multistarrer, headlined by Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi, marks the scripting debut of Binu Pappu. Tharun also announced Operation Cambodia, a sequel to his directorial debut Operation Java, in October. Prithviraj Sukumaran will headline the second part, which will also see the return of the original's primary cast, including Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Alexander Prasanth, and Irshad Ali.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3. The actor’s next release will be Vrusshabha, a multilingual period epic, slated to hit screens on November 6.