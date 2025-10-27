Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy to reunite after Thudarum

Thudarum, which hit screens in April, was initially publicised by the makers as a low-key family drama, but turned out to be an emotional revenge story. The film was celebrated for Mohanlal's strong return to form, with Prakash Varma's terrific turn as the antagonist also getting widespread appreciation. It eventually grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office, with around ₹100 crore coming from Kerala's theatres alone. Binu Pappu, Shobhana, Farhaan Faasil, Thomas Mathew and Bharathiraja also played important roles in it.