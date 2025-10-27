Mammootty to team up with Marco production house Cubes Entertainments

The new announcement follows speculation around Lord Marco, a title registered last month with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce by Marco director Haneef Adeni and Cubes Entertainments. Industry sources say Unni Mukundan, who headlined Marco, will not return. Although the 2024 film’s blockbuster run and post-release statements had indicated a sequel, Unni later withdrew, citing online toxicity. With no clarity yet on the status of Lord Marco, it is not known whether Mammootty has been signed for that project or for an entirely new film.