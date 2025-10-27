Mammootty to team up with Marco production house Cubes Entertainments

Veteran actor Mammootty is set to collaborate with Cubes Entertainments, the banner behind the controversial blockbuster Marco, for a new film. The production house, led by Shareef Muhammed, made the announcement on Sunday through its social media accounts. The caption read, "Mammootty X Cubes Entertainments. It is not just an announcement. It is a statement." Further details, including the director and the genre, are yet to be disclosed.
The new announcement follows speculation around Lord Marco, a title registered last month with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce by Marco director Haneef Adeni and Cubes Entertainments. Industry sources say Unni Mukundan, who headlined Marco, will not return. Although the 2024 film’s blockbuster run and post-release statements had indicated a sequel, Unni later withdrew, citing online toxicity. With no clarity yet on the status of Lord Marco, it is not known whether Mammootty has been signed for that project or for an entirely new film.
Meanwhile, Mammootty will next be seen in debutant Jithin K Jose’s Kalamkaval, which releases in cinemas on November 27. The Bramayugam actor is currently working on Mahesh Narayanan’s multistarrer Patriot, which reunites him with Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The film, expected to complete its filming in December and planned for a Vishu 2026 release, also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.
On the other hand, Cubes Entertainment is currently backing the Antony Varghese-starrer Kattalan, directed by debutant Paul George. An actioner mounted on a big scale, the film is set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling.