Dileep starrer Bha Bha Ba gets release date, confirms Mohanlal's cameo

Sree Gokulam Movies, the production banner behind Bha Bha Ba, released a glimpse video for the film earlier this Monday, coinciding with its lead actor Dileep's birthday. At the same time, the makers announced that the film, directed by Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, will hit theatres worldwide on December 18. Mohanlal plays a cameo in Bha Bha Ba, which the latest glimpse confirms. It reunites Dileep with Mohanlal after 2011’s China Town. The glimpse video contains Mohanlal's voice as he says, “Azhinjattam thudangiyaalo?” (Shall we start the revelry?). Recently, Sandy Master, who plays a cop in the film, said that there is a song in it that features Mohanlal and Dileep.