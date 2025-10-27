Dileep starrer Bha Bha Ba gets release date, confirms Mohanlal's cameo
Sree Gokulam Movies, the production banner behind Bha Bha Ba, released a glimpse video for the film earlier this Monday, coinciding with its lead actor Dileep's birthday. At the same time, the makers announced that the film, directed by Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, will hit theatres worldwide on December 18. Mohanlal plays a cameo in Bha Bha Ba, which the latest glimpse confirms. It reunites Dileep with Mohanlal after 2011’s China Town. The glimpse video contains Mohanlal's voice as he says, “Azhinjattam thudangiyaalo?” (Shall we start the revelry?). Recently, Sandy Master, who plays a cop in the film, said that there is a song in it that features Mohanlal and Dileep.
Bha Bha Ba, which is short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam, is touted as a mass entertainer with plenty of action. Earlier, Dileep called it a crazy film, and the latest glimpse confirms the same as it announced the release date. Dhananjay has directed the film from a screenplay by actor duo Noorin Shereef and Fahim Safar. The director has also written its additional screenplay and dialogues. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Baiju Santhosh, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sandy Master, Devan, Redin Kingsley, Vijay Menon, and Sidharth Bharathan are also part of the cast.
The film's technical team includes cinematographer Armo, composer Shaan Rahman, and editor Ranjan Abraham.