Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dileesh Pothan to headline Don Palathara's next

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dileesh Pothan are set to headline the next film helmed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Don Palathara. The announcement was made by Parvathy on Monday through her social media handle, where she wrote that she was stepping into a world created by Don with her favourite Dileesh. The upcoming project is produced by Jomon Jacob, who has previously backed notable titles such as The Great Indian Kitchen, Freedom Fight and Purusha Pretham, among others.
Speaking to Variety, Parvathy said that Don’s films “hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgement or noise”, and that entering such a cinematic space as a performer is liberating. She noted that his films have a meditative quality that encourages active reflection on how people live. For an actor, she said, that environment is “exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be”, a process she also described as highly challenging.
The Uyare actor added that working with Don had been a long-standing wish and said that sharing the screen with Dileesh, whose artistic sensibility she has admired for years, “feels like an opportunity to be a student again”. The untitled film’s plot and genre have not been disclosed, though it is reportedly an emotionally driven drama, with principal photography expected to begin soon.
Parvathy’s forthcoming Malayalam projects also include Nissam Basheer’s i, Nobody alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shahad’s Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar. She is also part of the Hindi web series Storm for Prime Video, produced by Hrithik Roshan.
Dileesh was most recently seen in Shahi Kabir’s Ronth, a performance that received wide praise from critics and audiences.
Don, best known for a restrained and contemplative filmmaking style, has directed films such as Shavam, Vith, 1956 Central Travancore, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, Everything Is Cinema and Family, the last of which premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. His films are frequently described as observational in tone and oriented towards sensitive subjects without overt commentary.