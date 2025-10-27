Malayalam

Roshan Mathew-Zarin Shihab starrer Ithiri Neram gets a release date

Billed as a romantic drama set over the course of one day, Roshan Mathew-Zarin Shihab's Ithiri Neram is directed by Prasanth Vijay and scripted by Vishak Shakti
Zarin Shihab (L) and Roshan Mathew (R) in ithiri Neram

Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab's Ithiri Neram will hit theatres on November 7, announced the makers on Monday, along with unveiling a new poster featuring the lead actors. The film is directed by Prasanth Vijay, who previously helmed critically acclaimed indie features such as Athisayangalude Venal and Daayam.

Billed as a romantic drama set over the course of one day, Ithiri Neram is scripted by Vishak Shakti and carries the tagline, "First love gets a second chance." The film also stars Nandu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Athulya Sreeni, Kannan Nayar, Sarita Nair, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Amal Krishna, Shainu RS, Srinesh Pai, Sreekala Suresh, Akhilesh GK, Manoharan and Shereef Thampanoor. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Rakesh Dharan, editing by Francies Louis, and music by Basil CJ, who has also penned the lyrics. Presented by filmmaker Jeo Baby, Ithiri Neram is jointly backed by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Einstin Zac Paul, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj.

Ithiri Neram teaser: Roshan Mathew-Zarin Shihab's film promises to be a tender romantic drama exploring second chances

Roshan, who was last seen in Shahi Kabir's Ronth, also has the wrestling action comedy entertainer Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies as part of his upcoming lineup.

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films to release Chatha Pacha in Kerala

Zarin is also part of Mahesh Narayanan's ambitious multistarrer Patriot, which reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal after more than a decade. The film, a political espionage thriller, also features an elite ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, among others.

Mammootty’s suave salt-and-pepper look for Patriot in London BTS video excites fans who compare him to Thomas Shelby
Roshan Mathew
Zarin Shihab
Ithiri Neram

