Roshan Mathew-Zarin Shihab starrer Ithiri Neram gets a release date

Billed as a romantic drama set over the course of one day, Ithiri Neram is scripted by Vishak Shakti and carries the tagline, "First love gets a second chance." The film also stars Nandu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Athulya Sreeni, Kannan Nayar, Sarita Nair, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Amal Krishna, Shainu RS, Srinesh Pai, Sreekala Suresh, Akhilesh GK, Manoharan and Shereef Thampanoor. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Rakesh Dharan, editing by Francies Louis, and music by Basil CJ, who has also penned the lyrics. Presented by filmmaker Jeo Baby, Ithiri Neram is jointly backed by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Einstin Zac Paul, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj.