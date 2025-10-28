The Pet Detective director Praneesh Vijayan: Our focus was on how children would respond

At the centre of the story is Sharaf U Dheen as the rookie detective Tony Jose Alula, a role built around his effortless comic rhythm. Praneesh shares that their connection goes back years: both hail from Aluva, and he knew Sharaf even before entering cinema. Having worked together earlier on Happy Wedding, where Praneesh was the co-writer, he had already witnessed Sharaf’s sharp sense of timing. “We know the strengths and weaknesses of the actors we work with. The story unfolds through his character, and he has to carry the entire film. The idea was that people should watch and enjoy one person’s performance,” says the filmmaker, who also saw Sharaf showcase another facet of his versatility. “His action scenes really surprised me. That was a new experience,” says Praneesh, who had Kantara: Chapter 1 action director Mahesh Mathew work on The Pet Detective's stunts. “Despite working on both films around the same time, he synced with our tone easily,” he says.