Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's new film begins

Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's new film commenced production on Tuesday with a formal pooja ceremony. Ronth filmmaker Shahi Kabir is scripting the film, which marks the directorial debut of editor Kiran Das. It is co-produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, both of which earlier collaborated on Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka.