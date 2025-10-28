Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's new film begins

Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's new film commenced production on Tuesday with a formal pooja ceremony. Ronth filmmaker Shahi Kabir is scripting the film, which marks the directorial debut of editor Kiran Das. It is co-produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, both of which earlier collaborated on Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka.
Confirmed as a psychological thriller, the upcoming film is also said to be centered around cops, in the lines of Shahi's previous works. Notably, the team had earlier released a casting call looking for Palakkad-based policemen interested in acting. Cinematographer Arjun Sethu, music director Justin Varghese, and production designer Dileep Nath comprise the technical crew.
This yet-to-be-titled film marks Kunchacko's third collaboration with Shahi after Nayattu and Officer on Duty. Kiran was also the editor on Shahi's scripting debut, Joseph, and his maiden directorial, Ela Veezha Poonchira. His other notable credits as an editor include Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Ishq, Joji, Jan.E.Man, Rorschach, Romancham, and Ullozhukku, among others.
Kunchacko's next release will be Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, reuniting him with Nna Thaan Case Kodu director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Dileesh Pothan, Aavesham-fame Sajin Gopu, and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram also star in it. Kunchacko's upcoming lineup also includes Mahesh Narayanan’s multistarrer Patriot, Officer on Duty, director Jithu Ashraf's next, and a film with Antakshari co-writer Renjit Varma, alongside Manju Warrier.
Lijomol, who was last seen in Samshayam, also has the Nivin Pauly-starrer Baby Girl and editor Manu Antony's directorial debut as part of her upcoming lineup.