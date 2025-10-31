Thalavara DOP Anurudh Aneesh: Cinematography should not overpower the film

Heaping praises on the performances, Anurudh says, “Even if we had shot it on a mobile phone, Arjun (Ashokan)’s performance would still have worked.” There was also a stark contrast between the visuals of Thalavara and Aattam. “Thalavara was easier because the locations were open and comfortable,” says the cinematographer, who shares that the rather different approach to the staging of the much-discussed romantic melody 'Ilakozhiye' was psychological rather than being ornamental. “I used lenses that isolate their world, unlike the wider perspective used throughout the rest of the film for Jyothish with his friends and family. Since the song is the couple's private romantic space, I used specific lighting to heighten its beauty.” For him, the distinction isn’t between ‘song’ and ‘film,’ but between the public self and the inner self.