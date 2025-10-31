Ithiri Neram director Prasanth Vijay: You need a commercial release to be taken seriously

With romance and humour being an integral part of the narrative, Prasanth was convinced that Ithiri Neram could be a mainstream film, his first yet. It took off after filmmaker Jeo Baby, Prasanth's "only friend in the industry", expressed eagerness to back it. Another factor that makes Ithiri Neram 'mainstream' is the presence of familiar faces like Roshan, Zarin, Nandu, and Anand Manmadhan. Although the film largely revolves around the lead pair, the others are also crucial to the narrative, says Prashanth. "We explore a certain dichotomy in the film. The characters played by Roshan, Anand, and Nandu chettan belong to different facets of the Malayali male spectrum, while Zarin's Anjana is in stark contrast to them. She is a Malayali who has lived largely outside Kerala. I've personally experienced and seen that when you return to Kerala after living outside for a while, there's a change in worldview and overall outlook. Anjana is someone like that," explains the director, who went through many options before finding Zarin. "I contacted her after watching Aattam (2023) in Goa, and to my surprise, Zarin has also lived most of her life outside Kerala. She had the right sophistication that this character demanded. Since she and Roshan were good friends from their theatre days, their combination scenes and interactions became more real and lively."