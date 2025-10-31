Malayalam

Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Kalyanamaram begins

Dhyan Sreenivasan's Kalyanamaram also stars child actor Devananda, Meera Vasudevan, Prashant Murali, Manoj K U, Noby Marcose and Manju Vijeesh
Dhyan Sreenivasan (L), Pooja function of Kalyanamaram (R)
Dhyan Sreenivasan's Kalyanamaram was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi. The film also stars child actor Devananda of Malikappuram fame, Meera Vasudevan, Prashant Murali, Manoj K U, Noby Marcose and Manju Vijeesh in prominent roles. It is scripted and directed by Rajesh Amanakara from a story penned by Vidya Rajesh, with dialogues by Pradeep K Nair. Rajesh previously helmed the 2013 film Entry and co-directed Pranav Mohanlal's Punarajani.

On the technical front, Kalyanamaram has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan and music by Ajay Joseph. The film is produced by Saji K Elias under the banner of Mariyem Cinemas.

Last seen in Muhashin's Vala: Story of a Bangle, Dhyan's upcoming lineup also includes debutant Dhananjay Shankar's Bha Bha Ba, headlined by Dileep, East Coast Vijayan's Bheeshmar and Binun Raj's Oru Vadakkan Therottam.

Dhyan Sreenivasan
Kalyanaraman

