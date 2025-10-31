Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Kalyanamaram begins

Dhyan Sreenivasan's Kalyanamaram was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi. The film also stars child actor Devananda of Malikappuram fame, Meera Vasudevan, Prashant Murali, Manoj K U, Noby Marcose and Manju Vijeesh in prominent roles. It is scripted and directed by Rajesh Amanakara from a story penned by Vidya Rajesh, with dialogues by Pradeep K Nair. Rajesh previously helmed the 2013 film Entry and co-directed Pranav Mohanlal's Punarajani.