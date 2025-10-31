Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut Thudakkam launched

Director Jude admitted that he was “more nervous than Maya.” He described the film as “a small, family story that happens within our homes.” He added, “Maya is a calm and genuine person, and I feel lucky to be directing her first film. Every film has its own approach, and we are doing this one with complete sincerity.” When asked why he cast Vismaya, Jude said, “I always look for someone who fits the role. When I met Maya, I felt she was perfect. After seeing her perform in a few scenes, it was clear she had the spark. He also hinted at the possibility of a special appearance by Mohanlal. “Everyone seems to expect a big film, but Thudakkam is a small family film. Maybe you’ll see Lalettan in a blink-and-miss cameo,” he smiled.