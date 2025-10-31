Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut Thudakkam launched

On Thursday, Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut acting venture Thudakkam was launched in a grand function held in Kochi following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by its cast and crew. The event began with the film’s director Jude Anthany Joseph handing over the script to Vismaya’s father and veteran actor Mohanlal, in the presence of its producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. The switch-on was performed by Vismaya’s mother Suchithra Mohanlal, followed by the first clap by her brother, actor Pranav Mohanlal.
Thudakkam, which also stars Antony's son Aashish Joe Antony as one of the leads alongside Vismaya, is jointly scripted by Linish Nellikkal, Akhil Krishna and Jude. The film’s formidable technical team includes cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, and sound designer Vishnu Govind. The action choreography is by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva. Among the prominent film personalities who attended the launch were Dileep, Joshiy, Tharun Moorthy, Major Ravi, Listin Stephen, Ashiq Usman, Siyad Koker and Joby George, among others.
Addressing the gathering, Mohanlal said he was moved to see his daughter taking her first steps into cinema. “I came to act in a film for the first time about 48 years ago. Back then, it wasn’t really a big thing. I never imagined my children would one day act in films. They have their own privacy and ambitions, and I’ve always respected that,” he said.
Recalling his early years, the actor said, “I never really wanted to become an actor. It just happened as if it was destined. I’ve named my daughter Vismaya because I consider everything that happens in my life a wonder, an accident. She wished to act in a film, and we have all the facilities to make that possible, though acting is never easy. Cinema is never a one-man show. You need a good platform, stories and colleagues. I pray that Maya will be lucky in that.”
Mohanlal also noted that the project had taken shape naturally within their circle. “Antony has always wished for Appu and Maya to come into the cinema, but it had to be their decision too. I can only act as a catalyst for them to move forward. That’s how Aadhi happened with Appu (Pranav), and this is how Thudakkam came about,” he added.
Antony expressed his joy at being part of another milestone for the Mohanlal family. “When Pranav acted in his first film, I was able to make it happen under Aashirvad Cinemas. Now, when Vismaya expressed her wish to act, I’m equally happy to be part of it. My son Aashish is also acting in this film, and that makes it even more special. We’ve handed over our children to Jude with complete faith and love,” he said.
For Suchithra, the day carried personal significance. “It’s a proud moment for me. I was reminded of a time when Appu and Maya made a home film called Angry Maya many years ago. I never thought both of them would one day step into the cinema. This year has been especially memorable, my husband received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Appu’s Dies Irae is releasing, and now Maya is beginning her journey with Thudakkam,” she said.
Director Jude admitted that he was “more nervous than Maya.” He described the film as “a small, family story that happens within our homes.” He added, “Maya is a calm and genuine person, and I feel lucky to be directing her first film. Every film has its own approach, and we are doing this one with complete sincerity.” When asked why he cast Vismaya, Jude said, “I always look for someone who fits the role. When I met Maya, I felt she was perfect. After seeing her perform in a few scenes, it was clear she had the spark. He also hinted at the possibility of a special appearance by Mohanlal. “Everyone seems to expect a big film, but Thudakkam is a small family film. Maybe you’ll see Lalettan in a blink-and-miss cameo,” he smiled.