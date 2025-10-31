Karikku team announces first feature film

Production on the untitled film is expected to begin in December 2025, with a theatrical release planned for the following year. Members of the original Karikku cast, including Anand Mathews, Anu K Aniyan, Arjun Ratan, Binoy John, Jeevan Stephen, Kiran Viyyath, Krishna Chandran, Sabareesh Sajjin, and Unni Mathews, are expected to feature in the film, alongside established names from the industry. More details about its plot, genre and technical crew are yet to be disclosed.