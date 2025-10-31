Karikku team announces first feature film

The popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku is set to make its feature film debut. The project will be jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Entertainments and Karikku Studios, with Karikku founder Nikhil Prasad directing. The announcement on Friday marks Karikku’s transition from digital screens to mainstream cinema.
Founded in 2018, Karikku has grown into one of Malayalam’s most influential content platforms, with nearly 10 million YouTube subscribers. Best known for their breakout web series Thera Para and a steady stream of comedy-driven content, the team has built a loyal audience among Malayali viewers.
Production on the untitled film is expected to begin in December 2025, with a theatrical release planned for the following year. Members of the original Karikku cast, including Anand Mathews, Anu K Aniyan, Arjun Ratan, Binoy John, Jeevan Stephen, Kiran Viyyath, Krishna Chandran, Sabareesh Sajjin, and Unni Mathews, are expected to feature in the film, alongside established names from the industry. More details about its plot, genre and technical crew are yet to be disclosed.
The upcoming venture also marks the second production for Dr Ananthu Entertainments, which is currently backing Athiradi, in collaboration with Basil Joseph Entertainment. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan, is headlined by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan.