Dies Irae Movie Review: Rahul Sadasivan's film is tasteful and terrifying

What's with Rahul Sadasivan and haunted houses? With every new film, he is mastering the art of spinning compelling narratives around this classic horror cinema trope, which is only elevated by his strong filmmaking sensibilities. We saw that in Bhoothakaalam, where the haunted house is located right in the midst of a bustling city—unlike the usual isolated mansions. Within those cramped spaces and minimal effects, he managed to create a terrifying atmosphere that could send chills down the spine. He next took us to a spooky 17th-century mana, inhabited by a Chathan, where time and heartbeats stood still. With Dies Irae, the centre of action is a villa that screams luxury in every corner. This gives him ample space to play around, but Rahul demonstrates great restraint to not overdo it by sticking to his basics of organically arriving at thrilling moments. It might be something as simple as the curtains moving, the squeak of a door opening, or the flicker of lights, but the mood building is fascinatingly achieved through a combination of precise shot compositions, judicious use of music and sound effects, clever editing choices, and some remarkable performances.