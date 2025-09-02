'Lokah: Chapter 1’ doubles ‘Hridayapoorvam’ earnings, emerges as Onam favourite

The superhero drama, which stars Kalyani as Chandra, a mysterious woman with supernatural powers, is resonating with audiences not just for its visual spectacle but also for its unique narrative. Rooted in Kerala’s rich folklore, the film blends traditional elements with a contemporary cinematic approach, earning praise from critics and viewers alike. Co-writer Santhy Balachandran has also been widely applauded for crafting a woman-centric story that breaks new ground in the genre.

Among the other Onam releases, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is lagging far behind with only Rs 1.53 crore in earnings. Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, has collected a modest Rs 0.29 crore worldwide.

With its blend of myth, modernity and mass appeal, Lokah has clearly captured the imagination of the audience. It now firmly holds the Onam box office crown, with the only remaining question being how high it can soar in the coming days.