Joju George-Shaji Kailas' Varavu to begin production on this date

Varavu, the upcoming mass action entertainer starring Joju George and directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, will commence production on September 8 with a traditional pooja ceremony at Thalayar, Munnar. The film also marks the return of Tamil actor Sukanya to Malayalam cinema after more than a decade, her last appearance being in Priyadarshan’s 2014 film Aamayum Muyalum.
Varavu, which unites Joju and Shaji for the first time, carries the tagline “Revenge is not a dirty business.” The film is scripted by AK Sajan, a long-time collaborator of the director, best known for penning Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies and Dhrona 2010.
Varavu is produced by Naisy Reji under the Olga Productions banner, with Jomy Joseph as co-producer. The shoot will be spread across Munnar, Marayoor, Kanthalloor and Theni. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Shameer Muhammed, music director Sam C S and art director Sabu Ram. Action choreography will be handled by Phoenix Prabhu and Kalai Kingson.
Joju, meanwhile, has multiple films in the pipeline, including Jeethu Joseph’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan co-starring Biju Menon and Aasha, alongside Urvashi. He is also preparing to direct Deluxe, the second instalment of his directorial debut Pani.
Shaji last directed the 2024 horror film Hunt, starring Bhavana in the lead.