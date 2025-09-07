Joju George-Shaji Kailas' Varavu to begin production on this date

Varavu, the upcoming mass action entertainer starring Joju George and directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, will commence production on September 8 with a traditional pooja ceremony at Thalayar, Munnar. The film also marks the return of Tamil actor Sukanya to Malayalam cinema after more than a decade, her last appearance being in Priyadarshan’s 2014 film Aamayum Muyalum.