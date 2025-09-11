Sudev Nair: My looks and outsider tag confines me to serious roles

It's my responsibility and not the industry's to prove my worth. The industry is always looking for fresh talent whom they can bet their money on. There's no dearth of requirement, so it's up to me to present myself as the qualified person to fit in that role. If the industry feels I'm an outsider and can't fit into this milieu, then there's something lacking in me. I've identified some of it and have been eliminating them gradually, without sacrificing my individuality. For example, I won't change my looks and personality, which I now see as a USP rather than a drawback. Earlier, people used to talk a lot about my green eyes and advise me to keep a moustache to look like a typical Malayali, but I never believed in all that. To flourish here, you should either have luck, money, or enough time. I don't have the money or luck, so I'm investing time to get there.