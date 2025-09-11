Aattam director Anand Ekarshi announces new short film Isle of the Golden Swan

Filmmaker Anand Ekarshi, best known for his National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam, has announced his next project, an English short film titled Isle of the Golden Swan. It features Prakash Raj, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Kavya Ramachandran in leading roles. The announcement was made on Monday through a social media post accompanied by the film’s first look poster.