Aattam director Anand Ekarshi announces new short film Isle of the Golden Swan

Filmmaker Anand Ekarshi, best known for his National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam, has announced his next project, an English short film titled Isle of the Golden Swan. It features Prakash Raj, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Kavya Ramachandran in leading roles. The announcement was made on Monday through a social media post accompanied by the film’s first look poster.
On the technical side, the film brings together cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, composer Basil CJ, and sound designer Renganaath Ravee. Further details about the plot and genre of Isle of the Golden Swan, produced by Vinoda Kailas, are yet to be disclosed.
Anand’s debut feature Aattam, a gripping drama centred around a team of theatre artists, premiered at multiple international festivals, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The film went on to win three major honours at the 70th National Film Awards: Best Feature Film, Best Script for Anand, and Best Editing for Mahesh Bhuvanend.