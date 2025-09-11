Biju Menon's first look from Valathu Vashathe Kallan unveiled

On the occasion of Biju Menon’s birthday, the makers of Jeethu Joseph’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan unveiled the actor’s first-look poster as Antony Xavier on Tuesday. The film also features Joju George in the lead.
In the poster, Biju, presumably playing a cop, appears grim and restrained at the centre, surrounded by riot police at night in front of a police station. It is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed Koodasha (2018).
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is described as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, carrying the tagline “Confession of a broken soul”. The film also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame K R Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others. Presented by Shaji Nadesan, it is produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories and Cineholix.
On the technical side, Valathu Vashathe Kallan reunites Jeethu with frequent collaborators: cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak V S and composer Vishnu Shyam. The trio are also working on Jeethu’s upcoming film Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, which is scheduled for release on September 19.