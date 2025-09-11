Biju Menon's first look from Valathu Vashathe Kallan unveiled

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is described as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, carrying the tagline “Confession of a broken soul”. The film also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame K R Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others. Presented by Shaji Nadesan, it is produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories and Cineholix.