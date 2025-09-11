Dhyan Sreenivasan's Oru Vadakkan Therottam gears up for release

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Oru Vadakkan Therottam is gearing up for release, the makers announced through social media, along with a new poster featuring the lead couple. The film has Dilina Ramakrishnan as the female lead, previously seen in Dileep’s Pavi Caretaker and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ED - Extra Decent.
Directed by Nithyaharitha Nayakan director Binun Raj, Oru Vadakkan Therottam reportedly features Dhyan as a young man compelled to work as an autorickshaw driver after graduation. Billed as a family entertainer, the film is scripted by Sanu Ashok. The supporting cast includes Malavika C Menon, Tanu Devi and Rajesh Keshav. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Pavi K Pavan, editor Jithin D K and music directors Berny and Tanson, with the latter being the son of veteran composer Berny of the renowned Berny-Ignatius duo.
Meanwhile, Dhyan will next be seen in Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham director Muhashin's Vala - Story of a Bangle, slated to hit screens on September 19. The Detective Ujjwalan actor also has the Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba, Bro Code and Bheeshmar as part of his upcoming lineup.