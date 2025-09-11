Joju George-Shaji Kailas' Varavu goes on floors

In addition to Munnar, Varavu's filming will take place across Marayur, Kanthalloor, Theni and Idukki. According to the makers, this mass entertainer is set against the backdrop of the high ranges and follows Polachan, also known as Poly (Joju), who has earned wealth and standing through sheer hard work. At a crucial point in his life, he is compelled to return to his roots, which involves settling long-held scores of vengeance.