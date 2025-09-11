Joju George-Shaji Kailas' Varavu goes on floors

Joju George’s upcoming film Varavu, helmed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, began shooting in Munnar on Tuesday. It is scripted by AK Sajan, a long-time collaborator of the director, best known for penning Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies and Dhrona 2010.
In addition to Munnar, Varavu's filming will take place across Marayur, Kanthalloor, Theni and Idukki. According to the makers, this mass entertainer is set against the backdrop of the high ranges and follows Polachan, also known as Poly (Joju), who has earned wealth and standing through sheer hard work. At a crucial point in his life, he is compelled to return to his roots, which involves settling long-held scores of vengeance.
Varavu, carrying the tagline “Revenge is not a dirty business”, marks the first collaboration between Joju and Shaji. The cast also includes Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Sukanya, Baburaj, Vincy Aloshious, Saniya Iyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kurian, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala and Radhika Radhakrishnan, among others.
On the technical side, Varavu has cinematography by S Saravanan, editing by Shameer Muhammed and art direction by Sabu Ram. The action sequences are choreographed by Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabhu, Stunt Silva and Kanal Kannan. The film is produced by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions, with Jomy Joseph as co-producer.