Urvashi and daughter Teja Lakshmi's Paablo Paarty launched

Veteran actor Urvashi and her daughter Teja Lakshmi's Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film Paablo Paarty was officially launched on Wednesday. The film is directed by Arathi Gayathri Devi, whose debut film Theri Meri, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, is awaiting release.
Paablo Paarty is scripted by Bibin Abraham Mecheril from a story by Malikappuram writer Abhilash Pillai. It also stars Mukesh, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Anusree, Aparna Das, Bobby Kurian, Rony David Raj, Govind Padmasoorya, Anna Rajan, and Meenakshi Raveendran.
Cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Kiran Das, composer Ranjin Raj, and sound designer M R Rajakrishnan are part of the technical team. It is jointly produced by Abhilash, Amjith S K, Sineesh Ali, and Urvashi under the banners of Abhilash Pillai World of Cinemas, Texas Film Factory, and Ever Star Indian.
Paablo Paarty is the second film announced for Teja, fondly known as Kunjatta. Her debut film, Sundariyayaval Stella, directed by newcomer Binu Peter, was launched earlier this year by her father Manoj K Jayan.