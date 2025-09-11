Malayalam

Pooja Hegde officially onboards Dulquer Salmaan’s next

The film, tentatively billed as DQ41, marks the first collaboration between Pooja and Dulquer
Pooja Hegde (L) and Dulquer Salmaan (R) in DQ41
Cinema Express Desk
A few days ago, we had reported that the makers of DQ41, Dulquer Salmaan’s film directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi, are planning to rope in Pooja Hegde for the project. On Wednesday, the makers officially announced Pooja’s addition to the cast.

The makers also released a special announcement video on the occasion, which features a snippet from the film as well as a brief glimpse at the behind-the-scenes process. By the looks of it, Pooja Hegde plays a free-spirited young woman. The film, reportedly set in Andhra Pradesh, is being mounted as a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama.  The technical team for the film includes GV Prakash Kumar for music, Anay Om Goswamy as cinematographer and Avinash Kolla handling production design. 

Dulquer Salmaan confirms Mammootty as Moothon in Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah

This will be the first time Pooja and Dulquer will be sharing screen. Post the success of Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer has signed a few other Telugu films, including Aakasamlo Oka Tara.  On the other hand, it’s been a while since Pooja Hegde was seen in a full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. Her last major appearance was in the 2022 film Acharya. Pooja’s other upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films issues apology and assures edit after Lokah dialogue sparks concern in Karnataka

DQ41 is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, marking the production house’s milestone 10th venture. The film was officially launched a few months ago, with prominent personalities like Nani, Srikanth Odela and Buchi Babu Sana present at the launch ceremony. DQ41 is planned for a release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Dulquer Salmaan
Pooja Hegde
GV Prakash
DQ41

