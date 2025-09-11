Pooja Hegde officially onboards Dulquer Salmaan’s next

This will be the first time Pooja and Dulquer will be sharing screen. Post the success of Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer has signed a few other Telugu films, including Aakasamlo Oka Tara. On the other hand, it’s been a while since Pooja Hegde was seen in a full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. Her last major appearance was in the 2022 film Acharya. Pooja’s other upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan.