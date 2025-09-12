Navya Nair-Soubin Shahir starrer Paathirathri gets a release window, first look out

Paathirathri, headlined by Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir, will hit screens in October. The announcement was made on Thursday while unveiling the film's first-look poster featuring the lead actors alongside Ann Augustine and Sunny Wayne. It is directed by Ratheena, best known for helming Mammootty’s critically acclaimed 2022 feature Puzhu.
Set against the backdrop of a village in Idukki, Paathirathri is billed as a police drama based on a true story. The film also features Shabareesh Varma, Athmiya and Indrans in prominent roles. Its screenplay is penned by Shaji Maraad, who previously co-wrote the acclaimed Ela Veezha Poonchira.
Paathirathri is backed by KV Abdul Nazer and Ashiya Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions. The film reportedly revolves around the events of a single night, focusing on two police officers. On the technical front, it has Bramayugam cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, editor Sreejith Sarang and composer Jakes Bejoy.
Navya's upcoming slate also includes the Suresh Gopi-starrer Varaaham.
Soubin was last seen in Rajinikanth-Lokash Kanagaraj's Coolie, in which he played one of the antagonists.