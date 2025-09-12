Nivin Pauly to headline B Unnikrishnan’s new film

Nivin Pauly has been announced as the lead actor in B Unnikrishnan’s next project, which commenced shooting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday following a traditional pooja ceremony.
The upcoming film, written and directed by Unnikrishnan, also features Balachandra Menon in a pivotal role. Sharing the update on social media, the filmmaker expressed his delight at collaborating with the veteran actor, describing it as a privilege to direct him in a powerful part.
The production is backed by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Further details regarding the plot, genre, and supporting cast have not yet been disclosed.
Unnikrishnan is best known for helming films such as Madampi, Grandmaster and Villain, among others. His last directorial was the 2023 Mammootty-starrer Christopher.
Nivin was last seen in the 2024 film Malayalee From India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony and scripted by Sharis Mohammed.